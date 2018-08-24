JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. JPMorgan Chase & Co. earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.9670016159351 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.50 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.23.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.73. 9,265,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,574,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $393.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $88.08 and a twelve month high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 13.18%. sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Chase & Co Jpmorgan purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $3,502,957.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

