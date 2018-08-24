JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Pfizer (PFE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Pfizer to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.53.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.19. 243,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,896,072. Pfizer has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $42.77. The stock has a market cap of $250.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.32%.

In related news, insider Laurie J. Olson sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $418,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Don Cornwell sold 5,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $190,117.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 785,453 shares of company stock worth $29,937,357. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

