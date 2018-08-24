K&S (SDF) PT Set at €27.00 by UBS Group

K&S (ETR:SDF) has been given a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SDF. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($28.41) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. equinet set a €24.40 ($27.73) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup set a €17.50 ($19.89) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €22.11 ($25.12).

Get K&S alerts:

Shares of K&S stock opened at €18.79 ($21.35) on Wednesday. K&S has a 1 year low of €18.92 ($21.50) and a 1 year high of €24.74 ($28.11).

About K&S

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for K&S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K&S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.