K2M Group Holdings Inc (KTWO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect K2M Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KTWO) to announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for K2M Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.21). K2M Group reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that K2M Group will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.47). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow K2M Group.

K2M Group (NASDAQ:KTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). K2M Group had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $73.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on KTWO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of K2M Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of K2M Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of K2M Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Oppenheimer set a $25.00 price objective on shares of K2M Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of K2M Group in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. K2M Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

NASDAQ:KTWO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.21. The stock had a trading volume of 221,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,864. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. K2M Group has a 1-year low of $16.44 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $913.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, CFO Gregory S. Cole sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $29,718.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,432.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 3,497 shares of company stock valued at $73,610 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTWO. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in K2M Group by 49.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 115,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in K2M Group in the first quarter worth $849,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in K2M Group in the first quarter worth $8,958,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in K2M Group by 27.1% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 237,603 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 50,721 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in K2M Group in the first quarter worth $584,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K2M Group Company Profile

K2M Group Holdings, Inc, a medical device company, provides spine and minimally invasive solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers implants, disposables, and instruments primarily to hospitals for use by spine surgeons to treat spinal pathologies, such as deformity, trauma, and tumor.

