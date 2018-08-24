Kabarec Financial Advisors Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Kabarec Financial Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,977 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Kabarec Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kabarec Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 306,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,206,000 after buying an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 127,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,353 shares in the last quarter. Rand Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 196,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,957,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $69.67 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $69.81.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

