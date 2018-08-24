Kabarec Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 6,375 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

Kabarec Financial Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of Kabarec Financial Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Kabarec Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $10,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,620,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 424.8% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 108.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 239.6% during the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO stock opened at $216.28 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $164.40 and a 1-year high of $216.23.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.