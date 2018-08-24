Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) CEO Sells $174,600.00 in Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,143 shares in the company, valued at $9,116,616.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Kauffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 7th, Michael Kauffman sold 12,500 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $225,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 18th, Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $182,700.00.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 3.69.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

KPTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,571 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 3,679,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,385,000 after acquiring an additional 135,539 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,537,000. venBio Select Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,524,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,116,000. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase 2b clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase 1b/2 clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase 2b clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase 3 clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; and Phase 2/3 clinical study in liposarcoma.

