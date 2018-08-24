KBC Group NV Purchases 21,009 Shares of Aircastle Limited (AYR)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,009 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Aircastle were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aircastle in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aircastle in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aircastle by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Aircastle in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Aircastle in the 2nd quarter valued at $468,000. 55.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aircastle stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. Aircastle Limited has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $25.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.82.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.14. Aircastle had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $204.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.60 million. research analysts expect that Aircastle Limited will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Aircastle’s payout ratio is presently 59.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aircastle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Aircastle from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.43.

Aircastle Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. The company also invests in other aviation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its aircraft portfolio comprised 236 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 43 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

