Kent Mathy Sells 33,190 Shares of Everbridge Inc (EVBG) Stock

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Director Kent Mathy sold 33,190 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $1,574,201.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.08. 286,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,332. Everbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $61.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -105.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 64.53% and a negative net margin of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $35.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Everbridge Inc will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVBG. BidaskClub upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Everbridge from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Everbridge to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States, Sweden, England, and China. The company offers Critical Event Management, a SaaS-based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, which enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management, which enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

