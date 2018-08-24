Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (KERX) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Maxim Group downgraded Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of KERX opened at $3.34 on Thursday. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.16.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). sell-side analysts expect that Keryx Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KERX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,847,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,613,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,866,000 after acquiring an additional 534,831 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,278,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after acquiring an additional 361,533 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 355.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 333,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 260,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,950,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,412,000 after acquiring an additional 230,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

About Keryx Biopharmaceuticals

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing medicines for patients with kidney disease in the United States. It markets its lead product Auryxia (ferric citrate), an orally available, absorbable, iron-based medicine for the control of serum phosphorus levels in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis, as well as for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adults with CKD not on dialysis.

