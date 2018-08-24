Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMUY) Head to Head Comparison

Keurig Dr Pepper (OTCMKTS: LVMUY) and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keurig Dr Pepper $6.69 billion 4.86 $1.08 billion $4.54 5.15 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton $48.16 billion 3.67 $5.80 billion $2.30 30.31

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has higher revenue and earnings than Keurig Dr Pepper. Keurig Dr Pepper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Keurig Dr Pepper and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keurig Dr Pepper 0 4 2 0 2.33 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton 0 2 4 0 2.67

Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus price target of $26.17, suggesting a potential upside of 11.87%. Given Keurig Dr Pepper’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Keurig Dr Pepper is more favorable than LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

Dividends

Keurig Dr Pepper pays an annual dividend of $1.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton pays an annual dividend of $1.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Keurig Dr Pepper pays out 38.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton pays out 57.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Keurig Dr Pepper is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Keurig Dr Pepper has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keurig Dr Pepper 15.98% 39.52% 9.55% LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Keurig Dr Pepper beats LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods. It distributes its products through at-home and away-from-home channels to retailers, including supermarkets, department stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, and convenience stores; and restaurants, hospitality accounts, office coffee distributors, and partner brand owners, as well as to consumers through its Websites. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Waterbury, Vermont. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is a subsidiary of Acorn Holdings B.V.

About LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.E. operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Krug, Yquem Castle, Dom Perignon, Ruinart, White Horse castle, Mercier, Château d'Yquem, Clos Des Lambrays, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Andes Horse, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyards, Numanthia Termes, Numanthia Bodega, Clos19, and Ao Yun brands. It also provides fashion and leather products under the Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Céline, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Thomas Pink, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Nicholas Kirkwood, Loro Piana, Christian Dior Couture, Edun, and Rimowa brands. In addition, the company offers perfumes and cosmetics under the Acqua di Parma, Benefit Cosmetics, Fresh, Parfums Givenchy, Guerlain, KVD Beauty, Fenty, Kenzo Parfums, Make Up For Ever, Parfums Christian Dior, Ole Henriksen, and Perfumes Loewe brands; watches and jewelry under the Bvlgari, TAG Heuer, Zenith, Hublot, Chaumet, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, and Fred brands; and custom-designed yachts under the Feadship brand name. Further, it provides daily newspapers under the Les Échos- Investir, Le Parisien- Aujourd'hui en France, the Royal Van Lent- Feadship, La Samaritaine, and the Cova pastry shop brands; and selective retailing products under the DFS Galleria, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, and Ile de Beauté brands. Additionally, it operates Cheval Blanc, a collection of hotels. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 4,374 stores worldwide. The company was incorporated in 1923 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

