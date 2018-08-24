Keybank National Association OH Boosts Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 269.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,004 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 150,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.8% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.2% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.8% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEL opened at $47.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Wolf sold 3,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $142,809.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

