KeyCorp (KEY) Holdings Boosted by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 5,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8,462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Edward J. Burke sold 46,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $988,395.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,208.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director H James Dallas bought 9,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,984.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,840.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 340,954 shares of company stock worth $7,120,124 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEY stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $22.40.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.23 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEY. Zacks Investment Research lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Argus began coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.24.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

