KeyCorp Weighs in on Steven Madden, Ltd.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a research note issued on Monday, August 20th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $395.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.57 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Loop Capital set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.58.

SHOO stock opened at $58.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.43. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $58.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 326.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 67,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 37,724 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,418,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $319,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,701.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $603,920. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

