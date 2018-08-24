KLR Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cimarex Energy (XEC)

KLR Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) in a report released on Monday morning. KLR Group currently has a $117.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

XEC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Williams Capital restated a buy rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $187.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.33.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $83.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.00. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $80.53 and a one year high of $130.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $556.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.26 million. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 21.47%. equities analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 1,750 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $175,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director L Paul Teague sold 1,040 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $104,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

