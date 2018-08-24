Koss (KOSS) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.17

News coverage about Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Koss earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 48.7725421362585 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Koss alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Koss from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th.

Koss stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,006. Koss has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of stereo headphones and accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.