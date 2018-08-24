Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Stake Decreased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,395 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 18,598 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

In other Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 20,630,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $1,234,724,292.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eduardo Pelleissone sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $2,234,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $58.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $54.11 and a 52 week high of $84.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 40.85% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 70.42%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.