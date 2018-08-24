Kroger Co (KR) Holdings Cut by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 646,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,411 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Kroger were worth $18,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 5.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 153,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 249,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth $1,131,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the second quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Kroger by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 547,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Kroger in a report on Friday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Kroger in a report on Monday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

In related news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $369,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,291.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $115,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KR stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $32.40.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $37.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.25 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

