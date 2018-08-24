Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lakeland Financial earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.7600840444417 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

LKFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

NASDAQ:LKFN traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.04. 371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,765. Lakeland Financial has a one year low of $41.30 and a one year high of $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $47.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.05 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.74%.

In related news, Director Emily E. Pichon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $25,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,208.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric H. Ottinger sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,162.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,212 shares of company stock worth $110,602. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in Indiana. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits.

