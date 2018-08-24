LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC Sells 3,133 Shares of Altria Group Inc (MO)

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2018

LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the period. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 138,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 129,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 59,200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 101,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

MO opened at $59.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.00% and a return on equity of 48.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.31 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.01.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

