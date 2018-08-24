LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC Sells 3,133 Shares of Altria Group Inc (MO)

LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the period. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 138,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 129,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 59,200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 101,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

MO opened at $59.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.00% and a return on equity of 48.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.31 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.01.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

