LATAM Airlines Group (LTM) & Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY) Critical Survey

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS: DLAKY) and Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Dividends

LATAM Airlines Group pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Deutsche Lufthansa pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. LATAM Airlines Group pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Deutsche Lufthansa pays out 11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.1% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Deutsche Lufthansa shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for LATAM Airlines Group and Deutsche Lufthansa, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LATAM Airlines Group 2 3 0 0 1.60 Deutsche Lufthansa 1 3 3 0 2.29

LATAM Airlines Group presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 64.40%. Given LATAM Airlines Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe LATAM Airlines Group is more favorable than Deutsche Lufthansa.

Volatility & Risk

LATAM Airlines Group has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Lufthansa has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and Deutsche Lufthansa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LATAM Airlines Group 2.27% 5.24% 1.20% Deutsche Lufthansa 6.59% 26.62% 6.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and Deutsche Lufthansa’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LATAM Airlines Group $9.61 billion 0.56 $155.30 million $0.26 33.92 Deutsche Lufthansa $40.19 billion 0.32 $2.67 billion $5.68 4.76

Deutsche Lufthansa has higher revenue and earnings than LATAM Airlines Group. Deutsche Lufthansa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LATAM Airlines Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Deutsche Lufthansa beats LATAM Airlines Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, rest of Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Coalition and Loyalty Program Multiplus. It provides passenger transport services to approximately 137 destinations in 24 countries and cargo services to approximately 144 destinations in 29 countries with a fleet of 307 aircraft. The company was formerly known as LAN Airlines S.A. and changed its name to LATAM Airlines Group S.A. in June 2012. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. was founded in 1929 and is based in Santiago, Chile.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries. The Logistics segment offers a range of cargo transport services for various cargos, including live animals, valuable cargo, mail, dangerous goods, and temperature-sensitive cargo. This segment serves approximately 300 destinations in approximately 100 countries. The MRO segment provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for civilian commercial aircraft. It serves airlines and aircraft leasing companies, operators of VIP jets, and public-sector clients. The Catering segment offers catering, in-flight sales and in-flight entertainment, in-flight service equipment, and the associated logistics, as well as consulting services and operating airport lounges. The company also provides consulting and IT services for the aviation industry; training courses in simulator training, emergency and service drill, and e-learning; business travel management solutions in the area of payment and analysis of corporate travel; and aviation and transport insurance products, as well as insurance brokerage, reinsurance, and risk management services. As of December 31, 2017, it had a fleet of 728 aircraft. Deutsche Lufthansa AG is headquartered in Cologne, Germany.

