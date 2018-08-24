Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. Lattice Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Lattice Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 19.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSCC. BidaskClub raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Maxwell J. Downing sold 6,563 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $49,813.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,849.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 26,895 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 117,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 71,973 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 48,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 697,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 384,596 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,624 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSCC stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.57. 25,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,523. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.10 million, a P/E ratio of 84.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.67.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor devices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers programmable logic devices that consist of five product family lines, such as the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.