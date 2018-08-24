Leerink Swann Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (ALDR)

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) – Research analysts at Leerink Swann boosted their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 20th. Leerink Swann analyst G. Porges now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.01). Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Alder Biopharmaceuticals’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($4.73) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($4.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.73) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Get Alder Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALDR. BidaskClub lowered Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alder Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

ALDR opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 10.88. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $20.87. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.66.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.01.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 5,040 shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $98,481.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,719.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John A. Latham sold 24,999 shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $386,984.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 268,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,352.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,087 shares of company stock worth $1,785,094. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000.

About Alder Biopharmaceuticals

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine and other serious neurological or inflammatory conditions in the United States, Australia, and Ireland.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Alder Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alder Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.