Leju Holdings Ltd (LEJU) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leju Holdings Ltd (NYSE:LEJU) by 336.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,050 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Leju were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Leju by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 767,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Leju from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th.

Shares of Leju stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. Leju Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.23.

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Leju had a negative net margin of 40.88% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The firm had revenue of $81.52 million during the quarter. research analysts anticipate that Leju Holdings Ltd will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries.

