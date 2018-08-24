Leju (LEJU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Leju had a negative net margin of 40.88% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The firm had revenue of $122.68 million for the quarter.

Shares of Leju stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.70. 5,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,847. Leju has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $184.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 3.12.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Leju from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries.

