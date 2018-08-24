Limelight Networks (LLNW) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LLNW. TheStreet raised Limelight Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Limelight Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limelight Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $4.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $449.44 million, a P/E ratio of -216.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 2.32. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $6.05.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $50.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 40,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $178,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Peterschmidt sold 21,771 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $109,943.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,371 shares of company stock valued at $654,155. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth about $139,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth about $172,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 172.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 27,754 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, and social channels. It provides Orchestrate Platform, a suite of integrated services comprising content delivery, video content management, Website and Web application acceleration, Website and content security, and cloud storage services.

