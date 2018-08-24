Lincoln National Corp Purchases Shares of 1,227 Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XLG. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,312,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,150,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 66,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after acquiring an additional 30,990 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,154,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,304,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

XLG opened at $205.08 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $173.57 and a one year high of $205.93.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.