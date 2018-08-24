Lincoln National Corp Purchases Shares of 2,393 Sempra Energy (SRE)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 34,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Sempra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. Argus upgraded Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.11.

SRE opened at $115.68 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $100.49 and a one year high of $122.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. Sempra Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

