Lincoln National Corp Takes Position in Dollar General Corp. (DG)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 8,228.6% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,050,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 3,014,066 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 35.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,756,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,112,000 after buying an additional 1,779,432 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $53,619,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $46,067,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 498.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 559,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,313,000 after buying an additional 465,720 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Friday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.74.

NYSE DG opened at $108.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $70.30 and a twelve month high of $109.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.06 per share, with a total value of $200,336.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,622.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,849.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

