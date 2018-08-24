Linkey Achieves Market Cap of $28.54 Million (LKY)

Linkey (CURRENCY:LKY) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last seven days, Linkey has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. Linkey has a market capitalization of $28.54 million and $81,234.00 worth of Linkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linkey token can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00012248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00871560 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002834 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003506 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012360 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012684 BTC.

Linkey Token Profile

Linkey (LKY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2013. Linkey’s total supply is 195,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,175,175 tokens. Linkey’s official Twitter account is @LKYFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linkey is www.linkey.info.

Buying and Selling Linkey

Linkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

