Liquidia Technologies (LQDA) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2018

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Liquidia Technologies’ Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($5.47) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.72) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

LQDA opened at $16.48 on Monday. Liquidia Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $18.25.

In related news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan acquired 727,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,003.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 148,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,636,998.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Liquidia Technologies

There is no company description available for Liquidia Technologies Inc

