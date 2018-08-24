London Stock Exchange Group (LSE) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

LSE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a GBX 4,825 ($61.68) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 4,450 ($56.88) to GBX 5,200 ($66.47) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 4,300 ($54.97) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 4,450 ($56.88) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 4,300 ($54.97) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,468.56 ($57.12).

Shares of LSE stock opened at GBX 4,502 ($57.55) on Thursday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,995 ($38.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,114 ($52.59).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 17.20 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure and capital markets business primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, Italy, France, and Sri Lanka. It operates through Capital Markets, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Post Trade Services-LCH, Information Services, Technology Services, and Other segments.

