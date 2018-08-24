Longbow Research Begins Coverage on Lumber Liquidators (LL)

Analysts at Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NYSE:LL opened at $17.35 on Friday. Lumber Liquidators has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.16 million, a P/E ratio of -13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.28). Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Lumber Liquidators’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth $127,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth $127,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 530.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth $177,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.

