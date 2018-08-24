Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.35. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 66.36% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.41.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $107.15 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $72.32 and a fifty-two week high of $109.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

In related news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $1,230,760.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

