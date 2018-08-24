LSV Asset Management Acquires 106,000 Shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc (SNR)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,587,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.15% of New Senior Investment Group worth $19,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 315,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 114,084 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,397,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,429,000 after acquiring an additional 453,972 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,115,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 797,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNR stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. New Senior Investment Group Inc has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $525.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.49.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.30). New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 91.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on New Senior Investment Group from $8.00 to $7.30 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.85.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of March 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

