LSV Asset Management Lowers Position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 838,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.13% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $17,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 737,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 81,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $219,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,089.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

HT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Raymond James cut Hersha Hospitality Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.89.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $22.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $881.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $22.68.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $133.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.57 million. equities research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,653 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

