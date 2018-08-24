LSV Asset Management Reduces Stake in Regional Management Corp (RM)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 5.18% of Regional Management worth $21,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regional Management during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Regional Management during the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Regional Management by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Regional Management during the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Regional Management by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regional Management news, insider Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 14,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.58 per share, with a total value of $523,496.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RM opened at $34.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $405.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 47.26, a current ratio of 47.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Regional Management Corp has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $37.21.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.73 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 11.64%. equities research analysts expect that Regional Management Corp will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on RM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Regional Management from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Regional Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Regional Management in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regional Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

