Lucia Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.1% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 690,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,006,000 after purchasing an additional 236,340 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $1,449,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 787,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MLCO. Wolfe Research upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura dropped their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.16.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $23.50 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 7.83%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.96%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

