Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Given a $150.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) received a $150.00 price target from stock analysts at MKM Partners in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.08% from the company’s previous close.

LULU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.83.

LULU traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.52. The stock had a trading volume of 35,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,322. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $139.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of -0.03.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The apparel retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $1,210,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 17,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $2,170,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $127,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 103.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 247.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 104.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

