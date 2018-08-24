Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,404 Shares of Realty Income Corp (O)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of O. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 3,303.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 106,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 103,330 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on O. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Mizuho set a $58.00 price target on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.90.

NYSE:O opened at $58.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $60.05.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $328.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.95 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a sep 18 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.51%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.27%.

In other Realty Income news, CEO John Case sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $2,019,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,172,049.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Mclaughlin sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $179,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,615,110 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,300 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

