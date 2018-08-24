Mackay Shields LLC Takes $2.32 Million Position in KLX Inc (KLXI)

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in KLX Inc (NASDAQ:KLXI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.06% of KLX as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in KLX by 2,700.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KLX during the first quarter valued at $172,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in KLX during the second quarter valued at $174,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in KLX during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in KLX during the second quarter valued at $334,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLX alerts:

KLXI opened at $72.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11. KLX Inc has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $82.50.

KLX (NASDAQ:KLXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $499.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.50 million. KLX had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised KLX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

KLX Profile

KLX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace fasteners, consumables, and logistics services worldwide. The Aerospace Solutions Group segment distributes bolts, clips, hinges, rings, screws, carbon-faced seals, gaskets, O-rings, and others; chemicals, sealants and adhesives, lubricants, paints, cleaners, and degreasers; Honeywell proprietary parts; bearings, tooling, electrical components, and clamps; and hydraulics, pneumatics, fluid connectors, filtration, electrical control systems seals, and compressors and engineered systems.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.