magicJack VocalTec Ltd (CALL) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in magicJack VocalTec Ltd (NASDAQ:CALL) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in magicJack VocalTec were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emancipation Management LLC lifted its holdings in magicJack VocalTec by 64.7% in the first quarter. Emancipation Management LLC now owns 420,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in magicJack VocalTec in the first quarter worth about $2,980,000. Highland Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in magicJack VocalTec by 57.0% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 251,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 91,200 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in magicJack VocalTec by 40.3% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 187,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in magicJack VocalTec by 2,936.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 131,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 126,688 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CALL opened at $8.65 on Friday. magicJack VocalTec Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.62.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of magicJack VocalTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of magicJack VocalTec from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd.

magicJack VocalTec Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud communications company in the United States. The company's products and services allow users to make and/or receive free telephone calls to and from where the customer has broadband access to the Internet. It provides magicJack devices, such as The magicJack, magicJack PLUS, New magicJack PLUS, magicJack GO, and magicJack EXPRESS, which are voice-over-Internet-Protocol (VoIP) devices that enables customers to receive free VoIP phone service for their home, enterprise, or while traveling.

