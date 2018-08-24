Mallinckrodt (MNK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “The year 2018 is expected to be a transformative year for Mallinckrodt as the company strives to revive its product portfolio/pipeline. The hospital franchise (Inomax and Ofirmev) has gained traction which is positively impacting sales. The company also upped its annul guidance which boost investor sentiment. The Sucampo buyout will diversify the company’s portfolio considering Amitiza’s potential. The company is currently streamlining its business to focus better on its innovative medicines and therapies like terlipressin and StrataGraft. The recent restructuring efforts are encourgaing as the company has been in troubled waters for quite some time now. Sales of Acthar continue to decline due to the residual impact of patient withdrawal issues thereby adversely impacting the top-line as the drug is the lead product of the company. The CRL for stannsoporfin was disappointing. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year so far.”

MNK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Mallinckrodt in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $42.00 target price on Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

Shares of NYSE MNK traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.46. 83,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,927,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.36. Mallinckrodt has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $631.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.15 million. Mallinckrodt had a net margin of 59.85% and a return on equity of 10.39%. analysts anticipate that Mallinckrodt will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,649,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,671 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 8,626,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,078 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,422,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,531,000 after purchasing an additional 345,385 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,338,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,675,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,918,000 after purchasing an additional 48,437 shares in the last quarter.

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

