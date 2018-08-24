Mallinckrodt’s (MNK) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MNK. Canaccord Genuity set a $34.00 target price on Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mallinckrodt from $14.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Mallinckrodt to $32.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.26.

Shares of NYSE:MNK opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.36. Mallinckrodt has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $631.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.15 million. Mallinckrodt had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 59.85%. equities research analysts expect that Mallinckrodt will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 19.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,649,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,671 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 111.2% in the first quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 8,626,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541,078 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 8.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,422,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,531,000 after acquiring an additional 345,385 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 57.5% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,338,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 1.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,675,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,918,000 after acquiring an additional 48,437 shares during the last quarter.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

