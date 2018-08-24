Maltese Capital Management LLC Acquires 41,100 Shares of Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (BSIG)

Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group were worth $6,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BSIG shares. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Brightsphere Investment Group PLC has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $18.62.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.00 million. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 138.53%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

