Maltese Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (CZWI)

Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 58,461 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,445,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 350,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 9,255 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 184,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $322,000. 42.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The firm has a market cap of $83.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.05.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $9.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 29th.

Citizens Community Bancorp Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, and commercial and agricultural banking products and services primarily in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

