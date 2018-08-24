Maltese Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in State Bank Financial Corp (STBZ)

Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Bank Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STBZ) by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Bank Financial were worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Bank Financial by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of State Bank Financial by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of State Bank Financial by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Bank Financial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 36,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of State Bank Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STBZ stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. State Bank Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.88.

State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). State Bank Financial had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.60 million. sell-side analysts expect that State Bank Financial Corp will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. State Bank Financial’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STBZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Bank Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded State Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.50 price objective on shares of State Bank Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Bank Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.08.

State Bank Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for State Bank and Trust Company that provides various community banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products and services include checking, commercial operating, savings and money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short- to longer-term certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer demand deposit, and savings and time deposit products.

