Mark Novakovich Sells 6,532 Shares of Control4 Corp (CTRL) Stock

Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) CFO Mark Novakovich sold 6,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $210,134.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,520.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRL opened at $36.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.18 million, a P/E ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of -0.22. Control4 Corp has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $37.25.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. Control4 had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. analysts predict that Control4 Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Control4 by 1,687.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,280,000 after buying an additional 363,901 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Control4 by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 860,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,473,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Control4 by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,280,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,760,000 after buying an additional 294,268 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Control4 by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 855,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,787,000 after buying an additional 255,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Control4 by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,081,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,233,000 after buying an additional 142,699 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTRL. ValuEngine raised shares of Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Control4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Control4 from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Control4 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $32.00 target price on shares of Control4 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Control4

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

