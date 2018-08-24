Martin T. P. Davey Sells 15,000 Shares of Cranswick plc (CWK) Stock

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,340 ($42.69), for a total transaction of £501,000 ($640,419.28).

Shares of LON:CWK opened at GBX 3,164 ($40.44) on Friday. Cranswick plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,355 ($30.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,497.81 ($44.71).

Cranswick (LON:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 145 ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 143.60 ($1.84) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Cranswick had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 16.34%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Monday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cranswick has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,195 ($40.84).

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

