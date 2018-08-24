Martingale Asset Management L P Has $12.82 Million Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 101.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,854 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,335 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $12,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,303,839 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $99,561,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 18,792.6% in the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 15,303 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 15,222 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% in the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 22,488 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 17.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,763 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $122,464,000 after acquiring an additional 236,894 shares during the period. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth $372,000. 38.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

In other news, COO Robert G. Goldstein acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $711,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $711,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LVS opened at $65.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.61. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $59.59 and a 12-month high of $81.45.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The casino operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 28.06%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.68%.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Nomura dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.